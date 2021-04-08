Worker airlifted after suffering arm injury at Miami Gardens business

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a man to the hospital after, officials said, he suffered an injury on the job in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a business along the 5300 block of Northwest 163rd Street, just after 9:35 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said the worker suffered a serious arm injury and was conscious during transport to an area hospital.

As of Thursday night, his condition is unknown.

