Worker airlifted after getting pinned between tractor-trailer and wall in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a worker to the hospital after, officials said, he ended up pinned between a tractor-trailer and a wall in Opa-Locka.

Opa-Locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at a warehouse in the area of Northwest 147th Street and 23rd Avenue, at around 3 p.m., Tuesday.

According to investigators, a business owner was backing up the truck when the employee ran in between the vehicle and the wall.

Paramedics airlifted the 37-year-old patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.