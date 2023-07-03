HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was seen combating a fire in Hialeah Gardens after pallets and a tree were seen up in flames.

The fire occurred at around 7:00 a.m., Monday morning in the area of 9900 Northwest 79th Avenue.

No road closures or injuries were reported.

The fire appeared to be under control but heavy smoke could be seen in the area.

