CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A special celebration of women is making an impact in our South Florida communty.

“Women United,” an advocacy group within the United Way, marked it’s 25th anniversary with a milestone breakfast at the University of Miami.

Journalist and former Inside Edition host Deborah Norville was the keynote speaker.

She shared lessons from her career, and recognized the charity and legacy of “Women United.”

“It’s really reassuring to hear the work being done by this group of women who have been doing this work for 25 years and know that it’s OK, there are people who are working to make my world a better one,” said Norville.

Organizers said the organization has helped tens of thousand children across the community.

“United Way is so fortunate to have 2,000 strong women supporting our services and programs. Collectively, they have helped over 80,000 thousand children in our community that are part of our center of excellence and early education,” said United Way Miami President & CEO Symeria Hudson.

The group also presented their inaugural “Women United Legacy Award” to Jayne Abess for her philanthropy and support of numerous humanitarian organizations across South Florida for decades.

