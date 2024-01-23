NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is asking for the public’s help in finding her service dog-in-training after the animal went missing following a car accident on Jan. 19

“If someone finds her, please be nice to her,” said Sharymaynne Thomas.

Her 8-month-old dog, named Sharlay, has been missing since the accident which occurred at the intersection of NW 32nd Avenue and 54th Street.

“If you can please give her back to me. I need her. I miss her,” said Thomas.

On Jan. 19, they were on their way to one of her training sessions when they were in an accident very early in the morning.

“I heard the boom. It sounded like a grenade going off,” said Thomas.

“Just as I approached 32nd Street. I saw the semi go through a red light, just blow into the truck in front of me,” said Patrick Bord who helped the victim.

A good Samaritan Bord, saw the crash as he was on his way to work. Thomas was in the crashed truck.

“As I get off my bike I hear ‘help help help’,” said Bord.

As fire rescue arrived on the scene of the red pickup truck engulfed in flames, Thomas said her service dog disappeared.

“I was trying to hold her. She was frightened and she just leaped out,” said Thomas.

Thomas said she could barely move herself. She would later find out her foot was broken. She served in the army and maybe that kept her calm during this.

“Patrick yelled. He said ‘Listen we gotta get out of here! you smell that? Look the car is burning! You gotta get out. It might blow,” recounted Thomas.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of Thomas’ car. Gord said he knew he had to move quickly.

“I put my arms underneath her armpits and pulled her outside of the truck, we went down on the ground…5 yards…Boom!” said Gord.

Thomas said Gord’s quick actions saved her life.

“He made me feel safe and secure and I knew everything was going to be alright,” said Thomas.

Gord not only helped rescue Thomas, but now he’s on a mission to find Sharlay.

“We’re just asking the community to help us out here maybe we can bring Sharlay back to Sharmaynne and reunite the two together,” said Gord.

On Tuesday, he plans to go back to the location where the accident happened to post these flyers.

“She was a vet and she served our country. The least we can do is help them out when they need something as well,” said Gord.

Thomas is thankful for everything that this stranger, who’s now become her friend is doing for her.

“He is my hero. He is so great.” said Sharmaynne.

Thomas remains in the hospital recovering.

