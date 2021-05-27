SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a thief who, they said, stole a woman’s car from an auto repair shop in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video captured the subject breaking a window to get inside Ford Powerstroke Specialist near Southwest 137th Avenue and 136th Street, at around 6 a.m., Wednesday.

The thief drove away in the victim’s car shortly after.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.