SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Southwest Miami-Dade after, police said, a woman’s body was found in an empty field.

Miami-Dade Police units arrived at the scene in the area of Southwest 174th Terrace and 103rd Avenue, Friday morning.

According to detectives, the victim suffered trauma that resulted in her death.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a large police presence surrounded the field.

Detectives have not identified the victim, but area residents who knew the victim said her name was Cassandra, though she went by “Cassie.”

Some in the community said she was pregnant, and they had seen her walking around the neighborhood.

Family and friends showed up to the scene.

“Cassandra was very close to everyone in this community,” said Romania Dukes from the organization Mothers Fighting for Justice. “She was loved by so many, and when I heard about it, it just tore my soul apart. I just ran to run over here and come find out, you know, put all the pieces together.”

Family member Kriystal Coppet also spoke with 7News about the woman.

“She loved life. She was a free-spirited person, but unfortunately, she lost her life to the streets,” she said.

“I took Cassie in once upon a time, and she didn’t bother anybody,” said area resident. “What she did was her thing, but still, she didn’t bother anybody. She was a very sweet girl.”

Detectives are trying to determine whether the victim was deceased and dropped off at the field or if she suffered injuries at that location, which led to her death.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The people who knew Cassandra best said they want to know what happened to her.

“It’s a lot. They’re just waiting for the medical examiner and stuff to come,” said Coppet. “We’re trying to figure out exactly what happened.”

Traffic in the area was closed, as police continue to investigate.

