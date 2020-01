MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a woman two days after she went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 34-year-old Rosa Bonilla Chacon had been last seen on the 700 block of Southwest Ninth Street, Friday.

Update: Ms. Bonilla has been recovered. https://t.co/41bkM3WLfJ — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 6, 2020

Sunday night, officials confirmed she was located safely and has been reunited with her family.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.