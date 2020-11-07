Woman who went missing in Miami found safe, police say

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a woman who went missing in a Miami neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 59-year-old Sandra Medina had been last seen along the 4200 block of Northwest 11th Street, at around 2 p.m., Saturday.

Medina stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and white T-shirt, blue pants and sandals.

UPDATE: Ms. Sandra Medina has been recovered. Thank you. https://t.co/QeaGdIbMJw — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 8, 2020

Saturday night, police confirmed in a tweet that Medina has been recovered.

