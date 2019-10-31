Woman who scammed South Florida caterers sentenced to probation

(WSVN) - A woman who cheated catering services and restaurants, ringing up big tabs and falsely telling them she was an employee at South Florida news stations, including WSVN, and that they would cover the bill appeared in court.

The woman, who went by Ms. Cinnamon, has been on our radar since last year when victims started showing up to 7News.

Ms. Cinnamon, whose real name is Cadence Bryant, took a plea deal, Thursday.

“Ms. Bryant, please tell me how you plead to these charges?” said the judge.

“I plead guilty,” said Bryant.

Cadence Bryant appeared in court and admitted guilt after police said she stole from small family-owned South Florida restaurants.

Bryant was sentenced to three years probation, and she will have to pay back the victims.

Bryant was arrested in June after a bizarre string of crimes that targeted catering companies, and she even used 7News as part of her alleged scam.

The victims said Bryant claimed to be a 7News employee, called in large catering orders, picked up the food but never paid.

One of the victims, the owner of Zubi Fish House, Yadira Perez, thinks Bryant got off easy.

“I wish she would have gotten some jail time, so she will not do it again, but something is something,” said Perez.

7News has been investigating Bryant since last year when victims said she was going by the name Ms. Cinnamon.

“My name is Brian Entin, I’m a reporter at Channel 7. We are recording this call. We are trying to get in touch with Ms. Cinnamon,” said 7News investigative reporter Brian Entin.

Another case involving Bryant popped up in May.

Police released a surveillance video captured after they said Bryant took another load of food and sent the caterer to another television station for payment.

“Detectives were able to work a very thorough investigation,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva. “We are glad we were able to locate her and apprehend her.”

Police hope Bryant has finally learned her lesson.

The victims said they’ve learned to be more careful when taking orders.

“We no longer take catering orders over the phone,” said Perez. “We have someone come in and fill out paperwork. It is a process now.”

As part of her plea deal, Bryant will also have to take an anti-theft course.

