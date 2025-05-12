NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who lost her home in a fire made sure other mothers received a special gift on Mother’s Day.

Carrie Clark spent Mother’s Day weekend on the corner of Seventh Avenue and 148th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade selling gift baskets and staying open all day to make sure anyone who needed a last-minute gift had an option.

Carrie lost her home of 40 years in a fire earlier this month.

She says she hopes her holiday basket business will bring smiles to others while helping her get on her feet.

