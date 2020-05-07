Woman who led police chase on I-95 faces judge

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A woman appeared before a South Florida judge just one day after she took police on a wild chase down Interstate 95 from Broward to Miami-Dade.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kierra Johnson appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge Thursday afternoon after Hollywood Police said she led them on a chase down I-95 during rush hour Wednesday.

Police used a pit maneuver to stop the car near the Golden Glades and pulled her out of it only to realize she did all of it with a child in the backseat.

It all started in Aventura, where police there said she stole a woman’s purse in the parking lot of a Citibank on Northeast 199th Street.

The security guard got her license plate and called police.

Hollywood Police was the first to spot the alleged vehicle when they tried to stop her.

They said she first caused a wreck on Sheridan Street, then hopped on the highway heading south, with 7SkyForce HD flying above them throughout the chase.

Moments later it, was over, with Johnson in custody and the child rushed away.

The child was spotted later at the Hollywood Police Department holding a stuffed animal.

Johnson was charged with strong armed robbery and inciting a police chase.

The judge gave Johnson a $22,000 bond on the robbery, but Hollywood Police have her on hold to speak to her about the chase before she can pay her bond and leave.

