MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman accused of putting a child’s life in danger after jumping into Biscayne Bay appeared in court.

A judge charged 27-year-old Natalia Marina with child abuse and set a bond of more than $6,000, Friday morning.

Officer worn body camera video captured the dramatic moments Thursday morning as officers surrounded Marina and her 3-year-old-nephew in the water.

She was also ordered to stay away from the child.

