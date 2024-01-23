NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An army veteran who lost her dog in a car crash is set to be reunited with her beloved service animal days after being apart.

On Jan. 19, Sharmaynne Thomas was in a collision with a semi-truck in Northwest Miami-Dade when the crash suddenly went up in flames. During the incident, the animal got scared and ran away. Patrick Bord, a good Samaritan who helped the woman out of the wreckage returned to the crash site on Tuesday morning to put up flyers of Thomas’ missing dog, Sharlay.

Unbeknownst to Bord, a woman was holding on to Sharlay in the exact moment he went on his mission to help Thomas find her dog.

On Tuesday morning, hours after Boyd taped up the flyers, a woman called 7News to announce that she has been taking care of Sharlay since Saturday when she found Sharlay in good health and a little scared.

In the email to 7News, the woman said she found Sharlay around 4 a.m. and mentioned that the canine appeared well-kept so she took her in.

Adriana, an animal rescuer, said she didn’t give a name to Sharlay because her gut told her she had a good family already.

The 7News morning team was able to deliver Thomas the amazing news of her service dog being found. Thomas had no idea her dog was found and was shocked when she found out.

“Sharlay! Baby! Thank you!” said Thomas to Adriana on FaceTime when she learned that her service dog had been found.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.