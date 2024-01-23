NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An army veteran who lost her dog in a car crash is set to be reunited with her beloved service animal days after being apart.

On Jan. 19, Sharmaynne Thomas was in a collision with a semi-truck in Northwest Miami-Dade when the crash suddenly went up in flames. During the incident, the animal got scared and ran away. Patrick Bord, a good Samaritan who helped the woman out of the wreckage returned to the crash site on Tuesday morning to put up flyers of Thomas’ missing dog, Sharlay.

“As soon as I got there, the puppy took off,” said Bord.

Bord despertately wanted to help find Sharlay so he helped Thomas by putting up missing flyers.

“They sacrifice for us and I think it’s something we can do for them. It’s the least we can do.” said Bord.

Unbeknownst to Bord, a woman was holding on to Sharlay in the exact moment he went on his mission to help Thomas find her dog.

On Tuesday morning, hours after Boyd taped up the flyers, a woman called 7News to announce that she has been taking care of Sharlay since Saturday when she found Sharlay in good health and a little scared.

In the email to 7News, the woman said she found Sharlay around 4 a.m. and mentioned that the canine appeared well-kept so she took her in.

Adriana Hermida, an animal rescuer, said she didn’t give a name to Sharlay because her gut told her she had a good family already.

The 7News morning team was able to deliver Thomas the amazing news of her service dog being found. Thomas had no idea her dog was found and was shocked when she found out.

“But first I did have a little surprise for you,” said 7News Dannielle Garcia.

“Sharlay! Baby! Thank you!” said Thomas to Adriana on FaceTime when she learned that her service dog had been found.

The person on the other line of the FaceTime was Hermida.

“I was waiting for the news, for a flyer to give her back to you,” said Hermida.

“Thank you,” said Thomas in tears.

“You’re welcome. I’m a dog lover and I rescue. She’s in good hands,” said Hermida.

Hermida said she knew Sharlay had a good family and reached out to 7News.

“You’re going to go back home!” said Hermida.

Thomas said she has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression in the past.

“Being a veteran, my dog’s important, you know. A lot of people don’t understand and yet I need my dog, I need my dog to be with me,” said Thomas.

Thomas said she is grateful for the bond she has now created with two new friends, who helped her these past few days.

“I have people who love me and for a long time I didn’t feel like I could be loved and you know this is just amazing.”

Hermida said that when Thomas gets out of the hospital, Sharlay will be waiting for her.

“Don’t worry. She’s fine. You recover. She’s all yours,” said Hermida.

“Aww thank you so much,” replied Thomas.

