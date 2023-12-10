SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly wreck in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Dymariz Picon faces a long list of charges, including vehicular homicide and driving with a suspended license.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the 28-year-old drove a getaway pickup truck after two men robbed an On the Run convenience store, Friday morning.

Detectives said Picon ran a stop sign and crashed into a work van at Southwest 92nd Avenue and 21st Terrace in the Westchester section.

The two men inside the van were taken to the hospital, where they are listed in critical in stable condition.

Police said a 34 year-old man who was a passenger in the getaway truck was killed, and they are still looking for a third person who was in that vehicle.

If you have any information on the second passenger’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

