SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Surfside memorial has been vandalized.

A woman damaged a banner honoring the victims of the Surfside collapse.

Police said the mentally ill woman cut the banner hanging from a fence facing Collins Avenue.

The memorial displayed the names of each victim.

The woman who vandalized the site was Baker Acted at a hospital.

Officials are working to replace the banner.

