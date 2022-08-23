SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Surfside memorial has been vandalized.
A woman damaged a banner honoring the victims of the Surfside collapse.
Police said the mentally ill woman cut the banner hanging from a fence facing Collins Avenue.
The memorial displayed the names of each victim.
The woman who vandalized the site was Baker Acted at a hospital.
Officials are working to replace the banner.
