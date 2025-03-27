SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car slammed into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade, just inches away from where a young woman was asleep in her bed.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., Thursday the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a traffic crash where a vehicle struck a residence in the 2700 block of Southwest 92nd Avenue.

A Nissan Rouge SUV apparently veered off the road at a roundabout located in front of the home and barreled into a bedroom where, the homeowner said, a young lady was asleep.

“They almost hit someone who was in bed, they almost crashed into the bed. Thank god nothing happened to her,” Paola said. “There aren’t any lights here that indicate that there’s a roundabout, and they say they didn’t see the roundabout.”

7News cameras captured a bed through the hole in wall of the home as Miami-Dade firefighters tended to the young lady. She was not seriously hurt.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was also treated at the scene and did not need to be hospitalized.

It’s unclear whether or not they will face any charges. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.