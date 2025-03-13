MIAMI (WSVN) - 21-year-old Armani Rodgers has turned herself in to authorities in connection to a hit-and-run accident involving a moped in Miami.

On Monday, a 23-year-old woman was driving her moped at the intersection of Northeast 79th Street and Fifth Avenue around 11:30 p.m. that’s when Rodgers rear-ended the moped and the scooterist was ejected on impact.

After the crash, Rodgers and her passenger fled the scene on foot.

7News spoke to a witness who stated that Rodgers and her passenger then returned to the scene of the crime several times before officials arrived, allegedly taking the car’s license plate and their IDs.

Police said on Wednesday they received a call from the owner of the vehicle identifying Rodgers as the driver, saying she took her car without permission.

The victim is currently in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition after suffering a severe head injury.

Rodgers is facing two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with injury.

