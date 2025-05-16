SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was transported to the hospital after she was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, units responded to the area of Dunbar Drive in Southwest Miami-Dade at around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, where they located a woman who was lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue as a trauma alert to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in critical condition.

Neighbors told 7News off camera they were unsure of the details, although they said they heard sounds at around 2:30 a.m.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area as officials placed crime scene tape and rolled out stretchers.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

7News additionally has reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.