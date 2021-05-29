MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, she was injured when two boats bumped into each other in Biscayne Bay near Miami Beach.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami Beach Police, Miami Beach Fire Rescue and U.S. Coast Guard units responded to the scene of the crash between North Bay Village and Indian Creek Village, at around 4 p.m., Saturday.

Cellphone video posted by Only in Dade captured the moment of impact between a 20-foot Sundancer and a vessel that is possibly 36 feet long.

“We’re good. Our boat is good … but their boat is going down like the Titanic,” a boater said in the video.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center in unknown condition.

Other boaters were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Memorial Day weekend crash happened as crews from several agencies patrol South Florida’s waterways to help ensure everyone stays safe.

Among them is City of Miami Fire Rescue Firefighter Paramedic Kenny King.

“We’re there to provide medical service, but we have heard that [Florida Fish and Wildlife] and all the police authorities are not playing around this year,” he said. “If you are boating under the influence, they’re not playing games. They’re going to arrest you.”

King said observing safety precautions is key. He said personal watercraft accidents can lead to the most serious injuries, but protecting everyone on your boat with a personal flotation device, even pets, is critical.

“Double check all your safety equipment — your flares, your whistle, your horns. [Personal flotation devices], make sure [to have] one per person,” he said. “Check the regulations on your boat size so that you have all the proper equipment, because each boat is somewhat different.”

A day of smooth sailing can end abruptly.

Boater J.P. Raba’s day on the water was cut short due to engine problems.

But Raba is staying positive. He had a message for other boaters who want to make sure this holiday weekend is one to remember and not one to regret.

“Hoping everyone has a great day, a great weekend, be safe. Don’t drink and boat,” he said.

FWC officials are investigating the crash in Biscayne Bay.

