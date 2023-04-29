NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a woman and a teenage boy to the hospital after they came under fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 80th Street and 11th Court, at around 9:20 p.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured an active scene, as investigators combed the area for clues.

Witness Shawn Taylor said she heard at least half a dozen shots fired.

“We just heard shots and we seen numerous polices and ambulance just going berserk,” she said.

When asked how many gunshots she heard, Taylor replied, “We heard about seven, eight shots. We heard ‘boom, boom, boom, boom.'”

Investigators said the teen was shot or grazed in a lower extremity.

Taylor said she heard gunfire in the same area about a week ago.

“You know there’s a lot of killing, so the streets are real hot,” she said.

Taylor said the incident took place in front of where her family lives. She said she has been able to make sure they are OK.

Paramedics have transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center. Police said they are listed in stable condition.

Police have not provided details about a possible subject or whether or not this was a drive-by shooting, as they continue to investigate.

