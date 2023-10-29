MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after, police said, she came under fire in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to calls about a shooting near Northwest Second Avenue and 13th Street, just after 2:40 a.m., Sunday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported her to Ryder Trauma Center for treatment. As of Sunday night, her condition is unknown.

Detectives have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

