Woman taken to hospital after car slams into North Miami Beach home

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach family experienced a rude awakening when a car slammed into their home.

The family was shaken up after a car crashed into their home near Northeast Eighth Avenue and 160th Terrace at around 2 a.m., Saturday.

The room suffered significant damage.

It took nearly an hour to remove the woman that was sleeping in the room. She was trapped among the rubble.

“I was hurt. I was really hurt,” said Elianne Benyt, sister of the victim. “I don’t know what is gonna be happening because she was crying. There’s nothing I can do to get her out, you know. I was so shocked, my heart beating so hard.”

The family continues to try to put their home back together.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The driver took off on foot.

Police have not revealed if the driver is in custody.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.