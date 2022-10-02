MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was one of six people swept into Government Cut when a rogue wave crashed against a boardwalk in Miami Beach said the terrifying ordeal has left her traumatized.

Dramatic cellphone video captured the moment the enormous wave sweeping into South Pointe Park, Friday morning, sending the pedestrians flying into the water.

Among those pulled to safety by Ocean Rescue crews and taken to the hospital was Jill Herman. She talked to 7News about the heart-stopping moments after she was released.

“I just keep replaying it over and over. I was underwater; I was drowning,” she said.

At the time, Herman said, she was out for her daily walk at the park and had stopped to take a look at the incredible waves, unlike any she’s ever seen in all her years living in Miami.

Cellphone video captured onlookers doing the same.

“I was right about on the boardwalk where it meets the sand, so I wasn’t even on the beach,” said Herman.

All of a sudden, Herman said, she found herself running.

“It was like a tsunami, like this huge, huge wave — super loud, super fast,” she said.

Seconds later, Herman was buffeted into the water.

“I’m underneath water, being thrown onto the boardwalk, and I’m underwater,” she said. “I’m choking, I can’t breathe. I’m thinking, ‘That’s it.'”

As she was being tumbled about, she felt a rock.

“You can see here, I grabbed onto the rock to try to grab onto anything so I could stop from where I was going, because I thought I was going to get washed away,” she said.

Herman said she was able to pull herself up. Paramedics rushed to her aid, as well as several others.

“I don’t know if you can see the gash in my head,” she said as she showed her injuries to a 7News crew.

Herman now has staples in her head. She suffered a broken rib, as well as bruises and gashes on her arms and legs.

On Friday, 7News spoke with a surfer who was pulled out of the waves by lifeguards.

“The lifeguard really saved me and got hurt in the process, he did. I really appreciate it, man,” he said.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue raised two red flags for a high surf advisory until 8 p.m. warning the public that it’s not safe to go into the water.

“I have never seen the water this turbulent, ever,” said area resident William Schachte.

Herman said she wishes this part of the beach had been closed.

“Be very careful and cautious, because you just don’t know what going to happen and when,” she said. “It’ll be a while before I walk over there again.”

Some of the victims are considering taking legal action because they believe the city should have had that area of the beach closed.

