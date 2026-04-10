SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 32-year-old man was arrested early Friday on felony charges of domestic battery by strangulation and child neglect after an alleged domestic incident involving a woman holding a child, authorities said.

According to investigators, Hernandez allegedly strangled Suean Rivera while she was holding a child. Rivera told officers her breathing was restricted for about 10 seconds, and officers observed redness around her neck.

Police said Hernandez appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was causing a disturbance when officers arrived.

Rivera told authorities the dispute began when she asked Hernandez to lower his noise level because children were sleeping. She said he became irate during the conversation.

Authorities said the child, born in 2025, was in Rivera’s arms during the incident, and investigators allege Hernandez showed negligence toward the child.

Hernandez was ordered to stay away fromt he victims and is being held on $7,500 bond.

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