Woman stabbed to death near park in NW Miami-Dade; 1 in custody

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody after a woman was stabbed to death in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene along Northwest 179th Street and 68th Avenue, just before 9 a.m., Tuesday.

According to investigators, the woman was pronounced dead near Country Club Villas Park.

A man later turned himself in after fleeing from the area.

Police continue to investigate.

