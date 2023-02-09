MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an afternoon dog walk took a dangerous turn.

Police have been working the case into the evening, Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Police officers are still in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood investigating a shooting involving a woman, a dog and a person who remains on the run.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rushed that woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital awake and appearing to be OK.​

According to MDPD, the woman was walking her dog, and investigators said, somehow her dog got loose and went after someone nearby.

Authorities said that person then shot at her dog, missing the dog but hitting her.

You can see first responders treating the woman in the neighborhood, applying a small bandage on her right leg.

Detectives are now looking for the shooter, who has not been identified.

This shooting happened around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 79th Street.

In an unrelated case, nearly two weeks ago, something similar happened in Miami Beach, along Washington Avenue, near Ninth Street.

Authorities said, in that incident, two dogs got into a fight, and that’s when the owner of one of the dogs fired his gun, trying to break it up.

Detectives said a bullet hit the owner of the other dog in the leg. Everyone was OK, including the dogs. They were taken to a vet hospital.

Crews also rushed the woman to JMH as a precaution to get checked out.

If you have any information on Wednesday’s shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

