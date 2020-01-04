Woman shot on I-95 in Miami dies amid search for gunman

MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver who came under fire while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami has died from her injuries, officials said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Melissa Gonzalez was heading southbound on the express lanes when she was shot near the Northwest 79th Street exit, Friday night.

Her passenger, identified as 26-year-old Julian Veliz Cortina, jumped out of the vehicle and dialed 911 immediately after realizing what had happened.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and transported Gonzalez to Ryder Trauma Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Veliz Cortina told investigators the shots came from a dark colored vehicle.

The incident led troopers to shut down all southbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 79th Street for hours.

It remains unclear whether this was a road rage incident or whether Gonzalez was struck by a stray bullet.

Authorities continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

