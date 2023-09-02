SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman who was shot by a man who injured a second victim before he turned the gun on himself has died, police said.

Miami-Dade Police on Saturday identified the woman as Maria Cruz de la Cruz.

Investigators said Cruz de la Cruz and two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home along the 9900 block of Southwest 165th Terrace in Southwest Miami-Dade’s Palmetto Estates neighborhood, Friday afternoon.

Detectives said the man with the self-inflicted gunshot wound shot himself in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the other two victims to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition. Cruz de la Cruz succumbed to her injuries, and the other male victim remains there in unknown condition.

Police said there was another woman at the scene who was not injured, and the firearm was recovered.

Detectives have not specified how these people are related, as they continue to investigate.

