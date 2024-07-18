WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was able to put out a mobile home fire with water hoses, buckets of water and help from neighbors, hours after having major surgery.

A mobile home located at 12000 Block of Ninth Street in West Miami-Dade was engulfed in flames around 4:30 a.m., Thursday.

“12770 SW 9th Street, be advised the house next door also received a 214 female screaming,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify Police scanner.

Surveillance video from a nearby neighbor’s house showed the homeowner outside with a water hose battling the flames. Explosions could also be seen igniting the flames and neighbors outside to help the homeowner.

One neighbor took the hose from the homeowner, who was seen limping across the street, recovering from knee replacement surgery.

Shortly after, neighbors are seen on surveillance video carrying buckets full of water and grabbing nearby water hoses to extinguish the fire.

As the fire was at its peak, a neighbor called 911.

“They just advised us to occupy trailer. We have no other information at this time,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify Police scanner.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived shortly after, but the woman who lives there and her neighbors had already put out the fire.

“Single story trailer, nothing showing, shows command investigating,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify Police scanner.

Firefighters made sure the fire was completely out and cleared smoke out of the home.

Daylight would reveal the extent of the damage inside and outside the home.

Cellphone video showed the homeowner exhausted, but not injured, after a long night battling the fire.

A local fire recovery service tells 7News they met with the homeowner and she believes a battery charging outside may be the cause of the fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has not confirmed the cause of the fire.

