Woman sentenced in North Miami DUI crash that killed 3 teens

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a fatal crash that claimed the lives of three teenage soccer players in North Miami.

Mariam Coulibaly on Friday pleaded guilty to her involvement in the May 25, 2019 crash. In addition to the prison term, she was sentenced to 15 years probation.

Police said Coulibaly was driving under the influence when she struck the boys as they walked to a bus stop in the area of Northeast 125th Street and 14th Avenue.

Investigators said the victims were headed to a soccer tournament in Weston at the time.

Police believe Coulibaly had been drinking heavily at a club where she worked as a stripper.

Thirteen-year old Gedeon Desir, 15-year old Lens Desir and 17-year old Richecarde Dumay lost their lives.

