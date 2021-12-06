NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A case involving stone crabs at a North Miami restaurant and a woman’s use of another customer’s credit card to pay for her purchase has been cracked.

David Garcia, the owner of Captain Jim’s Seafood Market and Restaurant, said the woman used the unattended American Exp ress card to buy over $300 worth of stone crabs, Nov. 23.

Garcia said he tracked her down using social media, and over the weekend she returned to the restaurant, located near West Dixie Highway and Northeast 129th Street, to pay for the crabs.

