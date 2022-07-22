MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A condo crook has been caught on camera stealing packages in multiple residential buildings across Miami Beach, leaving residents angry and hoping police catch up with her before she strikes again.

Surveillance video shows the subject waiting around outside a building on 78th and Abbott. Moments later, she is seen following a resident inside.

“He noticed that she was standing there in the lobby, and he’s like ‘Can I help you? Do you need anything?” said Gustavo. “She said, ‘No, I’m here waiting for a friend that’s on the third floor.'”

When the coast was clear, she opened her large black and white bag, and in a brazen move, took all the packages in the lobby. She then proceeded to walk out with a full bag and her arms full of packages.

One of the items belonged to Gustavo, who asked 7News not to show his face on camera.

“It was a box from Amazon of coffee. It was a $40 package but, it was the principle of the matter,” he said. “Seeing her walk out of there with that under her arm, like nothing, really made me livid.”

This was only one of a string of thefts that have taken place over the past week.

“My phone blew up with people from NextDoor App telling me that they have seen her before,” said Gustavo.

At least four different people in four different buildings have said a woman, who appears to be the same person, had the same modus operandi.

One building even posted a flyer in their lobby as a warning, asking residents to stay vigilant.

“Oh, my God, she got all of them!” said a witness in surveillance video.

Another resident who lives on 78th and Collins, who identified himself as Bill, said he also had his packages stolen by a woman with a black and white bag. He also asked 7News not to show his face in order to protect his identity.

“My two packages are the ones in the right corner,” said Bill. “It’s absolutely unbelievable that this is happening, but it appears that it’s her job because she got the building across the street and the building after that.”

“She’s a pro; this was not her first rodeo,” said Gustavo. “Obviously, she’s been doing this for a while. She can cause really bad problems for people. She doesn’t know what she’s taking. I mean, it can be something seriously that someone needs medically, or it can be a cheap item.”

Bill and Gustavo both told 7News they have filed a police report.

A spokesperson for Miami Beach Police said he couldn’t confirm whether all the thefts were committed by the same person but would reach out with more information.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Miami Beach Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.