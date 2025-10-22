MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is speaking out after she returned from her trip to find out her dog had passed away while under the care of a dog sitter, and she says the dog sitter lied to her about it.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Eilyn says it all began in August when she used the platform Rover to find a dog sitter for her dog, Aria, and two other dogs.

In the app, she saw the dog sitter’s profile and connected with her.

“She had five-star reviews, 118 of them,” said Eilyn.

The two of them met and decided to move forward with the booking. During the trip, Eilyn said she and her husband kept in contact with the dog sitter and even received videos of the dogs playing around.

But the problems arose upon the couple’s return from the trip.

“We get back from our trip on Aug. 31, and we’re so excited to receive our dogs back. We’re waiting outside in the rain for them. She gets out of the car, and she’s distraught. She’s saying, ‘Hey, we need to go inside. Something happened to Aria.’ She tells me that Aria had passed away on Friday, which happens to be my birthday, that Aria had died from a heart attack in her sleep,” said Eilyn.

Eilyn went on to explain how the dog sitter told her she took matters into her own hands and cremated the dog.

“She didn’t know what to do, she panicked, she put herself in my position to think what she would want done, so she decided to take it upon herself to cremate my dog,” she said.

Like any pet owner, Eilyn says it was hard for her to accept the dog’s death.

“When I see her photos, it does make me upset to know that she had such a tragic death,” she said.

However, something didn’t sit well with her after hearing the reason behind the dog’s death from the dog sitter.

“It’s the fabrication and the deceit that just continued to throw me over,” said Eilyn.

She says the dog sitter’s explanation had numerous inconsistencies in it.

“It’s like putting salt in a wound,” she said.

So, Eilyn decided to contact the cremation company. They told her via email that Aria was brought to them by a man named Daniel. Her scalp was separated from her skull, and an eye was popping out.

When they asked what happened to the dog, Daniel said the dog had been attacked by a bigger dog.

But then, Eilyn says she discovered even more lies: the dog sitter wasn’t even home to take care of the dogs.

“We found her profile where she publicly displayed that she was in Las Vegas the whole time. She was poolside, she was enjoying a book. She was flying and eating the day that Aria passed away, and how she flew back on the 30th, so it was all fabricated,” she said.

7News passed by the address listed on the cremation form for the dog sitter, but no one came to the door.

A spokesperson for Rover said, “The sitter involved has been deactivated from our platform without the option to appeal. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation should they become involved.”

Now, Eilyn is left devastated and searching for answers.

“She fraudulently accepted this, left my dogs unattended with somebody, and something happened,” she said. “I hope she feels the weight of pain and kind of regret that I feel looking at Aria’s photos.”

Eilyn said she has reported this case to the Miami Shores Police Department and Miami-Dade Animal Services. She hopes it’ll be a lesson for other dog owners.

The county says this is a civil matter.

