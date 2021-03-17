Woman searches for poodle that was taken from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner is searching for her poodle three months after he was taken from her front yard in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance cameras appeared to have captured a delivery driver scooping up the dog, and Alexandra Herrera filed a police report in hopes that someone will help bring her dog, Winter, back home.

Winter joined Herrera’s family in winter of 2018.

Two years later, a delivery driver picked up the white poodle with the hazel eyes and an unusual brown nose after he escaped his Southwest Miami-Dade yard.

“Around nine or so, my mom got up, let him out,” Herrera said.

But he took longer than usual.

“I went outside, and I couldn’t find him anywhere, and it’s like, my heart dropped,” Herrera said.

That was Dec. 19, 2020. She and her family had only moved to the community about a month before, so it was the first time meeting the neighbors

“We spoke to one of our neighbors and he was like ‘Yeah, actually I saw a girl pick up a white dog, and she was asking whose dog this was, but I didn’t know,’ and he wasn’t going to know because we just moved here,” Herrera said.

A doorbell camera gave them their biggest clue: a woman dropping off a grocery delivery in a white car.

“You could see him walk to the mailbox and like sniffing, she got out of the car. Like I said, he’s super sweet, super happy dog, so he just rolled over and let her pick him up,” Herrera said.

Herrera checked shelters and hit social media to try to find her dog — Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and lost pet apps like Shadow Paw Boost and Finding Rover — to no avail.

She thought police wouldn’t care about a lost dog and didn’t file a report untilm she said, a Miami-Dade Police investigator reached out on Facebook.

“She’s been helping me so much. She went to our neighbors and spoke to them again, she got her license plate, she checked the cameras around here; things that we can’t do because we don’t have access,” Herrera said.

In the meantime, Herrera has put Winter’s crate outside and stashed away his toys because seeing them without him was too painful.

“It felt like I couldn’t give up on finding him. It just feels wrong to give up on him because I see a lot of people who find their dogs years from now,” Herrera said as she fought back tears, “so I just hope that even if it takes a while, that she’ll give him back.”

Winter does not have a microchip, so Herrera is offering a $3,000 reward to whoever can bring her dog back home.

Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade Police released a picture of an email who, they said, may be connected to this missing dog case.

If you have any information regarding Winter’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

