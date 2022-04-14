SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman said a sneaky thief and two accomplices swiped her wallet while she dined at an Outback restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade, and the incident was captured on surveillance video.

South Miami resident Barbara Acker said she feels violated after the crook stole her wallet from right under her nose back on April 3.

“I’m sure this wasn’t his first rodeo,” she said.

Acker said the thief did not work alone.

“They acted very fast,” she said.

The security footage captured Acker and her boyfriend sitting at the bar. Moments later, a man in a hat is seen walking in with two women and hanging out right behind the couple.

“He takes off his outer shirt, and he just lays it down kind of over my purse and unzips, gets my wallet out,” said Acker. “I don’t know if he hands it to the other girl or puts it underneath — maybe that’s why he took off his shirt, so he could hide it — and then all three of them walk out.”

It only took about 20 seconds from the time the man put his shirt down and the trio walked out.

Acker said the theft happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the Outback located near The Falls shopping center.

“I had my phone on the counter, and I got three fraud alerts,” she said.

That was the moment she realized something was wrong. She then noticed her wallet was gone.

By that time, Acker said, the people who took it had already made a large purchase at the Apple Store just down the road from the restaurant.

“They walked out of the store with about $3,500 worth of merchandise,” she said.

Not to mention the cash she had in her wallet.

Miami-Dade Police said they are investigating this incident, and the people in the footage are persons of interest.

Acker said she hopes detectives quickly find whoever took her belongings.

“I just think that they were very brazen. I mean, how dare somebody come in and do something and violate someone like that,” she said.

A spokesperson for Outback Steakhouse said they are cooperating with police.

​If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

