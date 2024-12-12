MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned mother is sharing her outrage after, she said, the parent of a student that her teenage son was fighting outside a fast food restaurant in Miami Gardens pulled out a gun and struck her son with it.

Cellphone video captured Tuesday’s altercation between the teens in the parking lot of the Popeyes near Carol City Senior High School.

The woman who spoke with 7News on Thursday, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said the other parent’s actions are unacceptable

“Me as a mother, I would never hit a child with a gun,” she said,

The woman said the fight involving her son and the other student happened near the high school, where her son is a sophomore.

“They started fighting. The mom was there, when she pulled out a gun, and she hit my son in the face,” she said.

The mother added that her son is a bright student and a level-headed person.

“He’s a good kid. You know, he’s into sports, he’s very smart, he’s advanced,” she said.

But she admitted that her son’s actions, when he chose to resort to violence, were wrong.

“I’m not happy about my son fighting, but I still don’t feel like he deserves to get hit in the face with a gun,” she said.

The cellphone video captured the other parent’s gun in the woman’s hand, and there were several teens around her.

The mother who spoke with 7News said any one of these teens could have been hurt or even killed..

“Any innocent bystanders could have got hurt, not only my son. I feel they were in danger,” she said. “That gun could have went off when she hit my son in the face.”

The parent said her son has been suspended from school, but no action has been taken against the woman with the gun.

“I just want to understand why this woman wasn’t arrested for hitting a minor and having a gun around so many kids,” she said.

Miami Gardens Police did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for more information.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.