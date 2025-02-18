MIAMI (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by a ride-sharing driver over the weekend.

City of Miami Police said the alleged assault occurred near Southwest 17th Avenue and Fifth Street in Little Havana.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they said the victim was under the influence of alcohol and refused to go to a rape treatment center.

The Special Victims Unit is now leading this investigation.

