NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was hospitalized following a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 66th Street, Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

An investigation is underway into what led up to the shooting.

