MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being a victim of a hit-and-run according to a witness. The impact was so drastic her shoe flew off.

It happened in the area of Northwest 60th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue.

“I was just going to my car this morning, I’ve seen a lady who said ‘help’ so she told me to call 911 somebody hit her, kept on going,” said the witness.

The woman was seen in pain but conscious as paramedics loaded her onto an ambulance.

The scene has now been cleared as the investigation continues.

