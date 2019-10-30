Woman robbed at gunpoint outside Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Hialeah neighborhood are on edge after, police said, a woman was robbed at gunpoint outside of her Hialeah home.

Hialeah Police units responded to the scene of the robbery at the corner of West 27th Place and 72nd Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said three men held up the woman after she pulled up in her driveway and took off in a getaway vehicle.

Neighbors said the victim may have been followed home from the grocery store.

Area residents said the incident has left them shaken up.

“It’s always been a quite neighborhood, always. We walk every night. We take the dog out. There’s never been an issue,” she said. “Never a problem like this, never, never at all. Well, hopefully, it won’t happen again.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

