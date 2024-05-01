NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young woman rescued an old dog from drowning in the strong currents of a North Bay Village waterway.

The incident unfolded on Harbor Island near the 7000 block of West Drive, where the Liza Watson, who lives on the seventh floor of a condominium on the island, heard the distressed barks of a dog struggling in the water below.

Watson quickly grabbed her keys and rushed downstairs to dive into the water and swim towards the dog.

“So I ran downstairs and swam and followed the dog that was screaming help,” she said, “And eventually the officers and other people came. We got the dog out of the water and now he’ll go back to his house.”

A witness called 911 which led to North Bay Village Police to arrive at the scene. An officer, along with another good Samaritan, joined Watson in the water to help her and the dog out of the bay.

The dog and Watson where uninjured after they were brought to safety.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.