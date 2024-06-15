MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman came to a dog’s rescue after a man was seen on video pushing the animal into the bay on Brickell Key and preventing others to come to its aid.

City of Miami Police officers responded to the area along Brickell Key Drive, by the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

A video posted by Only in Dade shows a man, who appears to be the dog’s owner, pushing the canine into the bay.

The man was then fighting with people who saw what was happening and were trying to save the animal in distress.

The man then jumped back on the sidewalk and confronted people face to face. He went as far as pushing a man and a woman to the ground as he prevented them from rescuing the dog.

That woman then stood up and jumped in the water. The man jumped behind her into the water and began splashing water at her as the dog frantically paddled in the water.

Police said the dog is safe and unharmed.

The woman who jumped into the water to save the dog did not want to press charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges could be filed at a later time.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.