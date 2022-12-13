MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman has been rescued out of Biscayne Bay.

On Tuesday, Multiple agencies were dispatched for a possible drowning near Jungle Island.

City of Miami Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami Fire Rescue and U.S. Coast Guard all responded.

Miami Fire Rescue confirmed that the woman was in the water.

The woman is currently being tended to by fire rescue.

This case is currently under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.