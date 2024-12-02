NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after she was shot in the neck while driving home.

The incident occurred on Interstate-95 and Northwest 135th Street in North Miami on Nov. 25.

The woman’s attorney said the bullet narrowly missed her spine.

She ended up pulling her car over. Her 5-year-old son, who was in the backseat, was not injured.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been discharged.

Investigators said she was caught in a highway crossfire.

A search is underway for the people behind the highway shooting.

