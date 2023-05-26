SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a dangerous drive, which caused terror on the road. A woman said a Tesla driver’s rage is what caused the frightening incident.

The testy driver who was in the Tesla, kicked into reverse on US 1.

Cellphone video captured showed the vehicle that was behind the Tesla getting out of the way before they were struck.

“I was extremely scared,” said the woman.

This 31-year-old said it was a scary seven minutes behind the wheel as she did her best to get away.

“I wasn’t antagonizing him, I was just trying to leave him alone, let him be,” she said.

It all started Thursday evening, just minutes after she hopped into her vehicle for a ride to Dadeland Mall.

“I was heading to the Apple store and I was trying to get there before they closed, “

As she was traveling along US 1, leaving Coral Gables, she went to make a lane change a few car lengths ahead of a Tesla.

“When I went to merge into the right lane, he shot forward, so he made it so I would have cut him off at that point,” the woman said. “Following that, he would not leave me alone, “

When she hit Southwest 62nd Avenue in South Miami, she pulled out her cellphone, and that’s when she caught the Tesla driver on camera traveling her direction in reverse.

She tried to speed up to the get away and tried to hang back to get away, but the driver of the Tesla wouldn’t let her go.

“He had his window down the entire time, and when he realized I was filming him, he put his window up,” she said.

The Tesla would eventually make a turn and took off, but she’s hoping the driver’s not off the hook.

She got his license plate number and reported the driver to South Miami Police.

“He put my life in danger, he put other people around us, their lives in danger and it should not happen,” she said.

7News reached out to South Miami Police, and a spokesperson said they’ve reviewed the video but will not pursue a criminal investigation.

