MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman pushing a baby in a stroller was struck and killed by a dump truck in Miami, police said.

Authorities rushed to the scene, located in the area of Northeast 22nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police and rescue crews assessed the situation.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, was found underneath the truck after crossing the street.

Police said that there was a standstill on Biscayne Boulevard and the truck’s driver did not see the woman crossing the street.

“The victim in this case was crossing in front of the truck, not at the pedestrian crosswalk. The truck, obviously, didn’t see that she was in front of it a proceeded to move forward as she was still in front of the truck and unfortunately, he ran over her,” said Miami Police Dept. Officer Michael Vega.

Detectives said that the truck driver wasn’t driving above five miles an hour, according to reviewed surveillance video.

“Not only did she cross in front of him, but when she got to the double yellow lines, she actually stopped to look at traffic going northbound, to make sure she wouldn’t get hit, not knowing that she is standing in front of this big truck that won’t see her.” said Vega.

When the driver realized they may have hit something, they stopped their vehicle. Multiple people in the area rushed to the scene and were able to hold on to the 6-month-old baby until he was rushed transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial.

The baby was not injured despite the damage to the stroller.

Fire rescue trucks arrived at the scene with trucks to lift the vehicle off the woman’s body.

The truck driver, police said, was cooperative. Detectives said he did the right thing by staying.

“Beside our officers here, we also have our police chaplains, two of them, that are here talking to them and trying to comfort them because how heartbreaking is it that on Valentine’s Day, you’re crossing, you’re just driving, and you just killed somebody,” said Vega. “It’s heartbreaking, it must have a psychological effect on the person that actually ran her over. But we have our chaplains here that are actually talking to them, praying for them and offering comfort in this hard time.”

Police said that the person who helped the baby was distraught.

UPDATE: Road closures are NE 19 to 23 Streets on Biscayne Boulevard. MV https://t.co/98ywxDKuaj — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 14, 2024

People, who stopped to see what happened, were shaken when they heard the details of this accident.

“Everyone just needs to be aware of their surroundings, aware of people on bicycles riding their bicycles. They need to be aware of the cars, cars need to be aware of the people on the bicycle, people crossing the street. Just take a little bit more time,” said Tasha Insua.

Officials have not established the relationship between the woman and the child. They are not sure if the woman was mother or a family friend or a guardian or babysitter.

The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Police have reopened Northeast 19 Street to 23 Street as they continue to investigate.

