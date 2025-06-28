MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials say a man accused of shoving a woman into the Miami River on Tuesday has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge after the woman succumbs to her injuries.

Miami Fire Rescue paramedics pulled 39-year-old Marie Roseme from the water near 114 Southwest North River Drive around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

They were seen rendering CPR and other lifesaving measures as she was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

According to officials, doctors declared Roseme dead on Thursday.

Police say the man that pushed her was 47-year-old William Youmans Jr.

Miami Police said Youmans was originally arrested on a second-degree attempted murder charge, though the charges were upgraded due to Roseme’s death.

