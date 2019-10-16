Woman pulled from car submerged off Bay Harbor Islands

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. (WSVN) — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after the car she was in crashed into a canal off Bay Harbor Islands.

Miami-Dade Police’s underwater rescue team was called to the scene at around 10:45 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD captured the divers surrounding the submerged vehicle and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat nearby.

Rescue crews pulled a woman, described to be in her 50s, out of the water before taking her to a waiting air rescue helicopter.

She was airlifted to an area hospital in unknown condition.

